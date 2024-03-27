Left Menu

Russia strikes city in northeastern Ukraine with aerial bombs, killing at least 1, officials say

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov also reported the use of aerial bombs.The recent escalation comes as exhausted Ukrainian troops struggle with a shortage of personnel and ammunition and face growing Russian pressure along the front line that stretches over 1,000 kilometers 620 miles.On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sacked one of his top security officials, replacing him with the head of Ukraines foreign spy agency in a new reshuffle.Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, thanking him for his service in a video address late Tuesday.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-03-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 23:34 IST
Russia strikes city in northeastern Ukraine with aerial bombs, killing at least 1, officials say
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia struck the northeastern city of Kharkiv with aerial bombs on Wednesday for the first time since 2022, killing at least one civilian and wounding 16 others, local officials said.

The airstrikes caused widespread damage, hitting several residential buildings and damaging the city's institute for emergency surgery.

Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukraine in recent days, launching several missile barrages on the capital Kyiv and hitting energy infrastructure across the country in apparent retaliation for recent Ukrainian aerial attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod.

Such sporadic attacks, however, have been common throughout the war.

The Kharkiv region cuts across the front line where Ukrainian and Russian forces have been locked in battles for over two years since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The region is frequently attacked with missiles and drones.

Sergey Bolvinov, head of the investigative police department in Khakiv, said in a Telegram post that Wednesday's attack marked the first time aerial bombs were used since 2022. Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov also reported the use of aerial bombs.

The recent escalation comes as exhausted Ukrainian troops struggle with a shortage of personnel and ammunition and face growing Russian pressure along the front line that stretches over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sacked one of his top security officials, replacing him with the head of Ukraine's foreign spy agency in a new reshuffle.

Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, thanking him for his service in a video address late Tuesday. The president gave no reason and said, without providing details, that Danilov will be "reassigned to another area''.

Zelenskyy replaced him with Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who served as head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service.

The National Security Council is a policy coordination body that is chaired by Zelenskyy. Danilov had held his position since October 2019, a few months after Zelenskyy took office.

The dismissal follows Zelenskyy's decision in February to fire Ukraine's chief military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and replace him with Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi. Tensions between Zaluzhnyi and the president grew after Ukraine's much-touted 2023 summer counteroffensive failed to reach its goals. This month, Zaluzhnyi was named Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
2
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States
3
Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

 Global
4
Indonesia's Anies asks court for election re-run, disqualification of president-elect Prabowo

Indonesia's Anies asks court for election re-run, disqualification of presid...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024