Hostage situation in eastern Dutch town Ede - police

Several people were being held hostage in the eastern Dutch town of Ede on Saturday and police evacuated homes in the area, police said. Several special police units had been deployed to the scene, a building in the centre of town, police said in a statement posted on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 15:18 IST
Several special police units had been deployed to the scene, a building in the centre of town, police said in a statement posted on social media. They added that 150 homes had been evacuated and the public was asked to stay away from the area. People were taken hostage at the local Petticoat bar early Saturday morning by a man with weapons and explosives, national newspaper de Telegraaf reported, citing several anonymous sources.

