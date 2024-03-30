Left Menu

Court suspends conviction of Raj Babbar in 1996 case of assault on poll official

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has suspended the conviction of Congress leader Raj Babbar by a magistrate court in a 1996 case of assault on a polling officer.Justice Mohammad Faiz Alam Khan passed the order on Friday on an application filed by Babbar, 71, against a sessions court order refusing to stay his conviction in the case.Raj Babbars advocate Gaurav Mehrotra submitted that on July 7, 2022, a magistrate court had convicted the leader and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 22:23 IST
Court suspends conviction of Raj Babbar in 1996 case of assault on poll official
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has suspended the conviction of Congress leader Raj Babbar by a magistrate court in a 1996 case of assault on a polling officer.

Justice Mohammad Faiz Alam Khan passed the order on Friday on an application filed by Babbar, 71, against a sessions court order refusing to stay his conviction in the case.

Raj Babbar's advocate Gaurav Mehrotra submitted that on July 7, 2022, a magistrate court had convicted the leader and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment. Babbar filed an appeal against the order in the sessions court.

While admitting the appeal for hearing, the sessions court granted bail to Raj Babbar but refused to stay the conviction order.

It was argued that the trial court had not properly considered the statements of important witnesses in its judgment. The application was opposed by the state government.

The High Court observed that Babbar has been a five-time MP and since the Election Commission has announced general elections, ''it cannot be denied that it is very necessary'' for Babbar to file the present application.

Suspending Babbar's conviction, the court also ordered the state government to file a counter-affidavit in this matter. The next hearing of the case has been fixed on May 1, 2024.

The FIR was lodged on May 2, 1996, by polling officer Krishna Singh Rana at Wazirganj police station against Raj Babbar, who was then a Samajwadi Party candidate, Arvind Singh Yadav and unknown people.

It was alleged that Babbar, who made false claims of bogus voting, and his associates beat up the complainant and Shiv Kumar Singh when Rana was coming out of booth number 192 of polling station number 192/103.

After the probe, the police filed a charge sheet against Babbar and Arvind Yadav on September 23, 1996.

Taking cognisance of the charge sheet, the trial court summoned the accused. Later, charges were framed against Babbar on March 7, 2020. On July 7, 2022, Babbar was convicted in this case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024