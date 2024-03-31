Left Menu

Villagers-police clash in Telangana: 21 detained

As many as 21 villagers were detained after they clashed with police following a row between groups of two neighbouring villages in Telanganas Khammam district on Sunday, a senior official said. Police and forest officials soon reached the spot and negotiated with the villagers, after which one group left.

Villagers-police clash in Telangana: 21 detained
As many as 21 villagers were detained after they clashed with police following a row between groups of two neighbouring villages in Telangana's Khammam district on Sunday, a senior official said. The incident occurred in Sathupalli mandal of the district. Police said that a fight broke out between two groups of residents of Buggapadu and Chandrayapalem villages over a group's alleged encroachment of forest land. Police and forest officials soon reached the spot and negotiated with the villagers, after which one group left. But the other allegedly attacked the police resulting in injuries to some personnel, a senior official told PTI.

The official alleged that police personnel were pushed aside and some were allegedly hit with sticks by the villagers. The situation is now under control, he said, adding that 21 villagers picked up by them will be booked under stringent sections. Further investigation is also underway.

