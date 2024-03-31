CBI custody of Shajahan's brother, aide extended by five days

A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday remanded Sheikh Alamgir, the brother of Sandeshkhali fiasco key accused Shajahan Sheikh, to five days in CBI custody.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate of Basirhat sub-divisional court also sent Mafijur Molla, another associate of Shajahan, to CBI custody for a similar duration.

Sheikh Alamgir and Mafijur Molla were produced before the court after their nine-day CBI custody, which was pronounced on March 22, ended on Sunday.

Shajahan, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress, and his associates are accused of sexual abuse of women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

