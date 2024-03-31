Left Menu

Vendor assaults devotees outside Ujjain's Kal Bhairav temple; admin removes 40 shops

A vendor outside Kal Bhairav temple in Ujjain city allegedly assaulted some devotees from Mumbai on Sunday during an argument as he insisted they purchase prasad from his shop, a police official said.Police registered a case against the accused while the administration removed 40 shops, including 11 constructed on encroached land, from the area.

A vendor outside Kal Bhairav temple in Ujjain city allegedly assaulted some devotees from Mumbai on Sunday during an argument as he insisted they purchase 'prasad' from his shop, a police official said.

Police registered a case against the accused while the administration removed 40 shops, including 11 constructed on encroached land, from the area. The vendor has been identified as Raja Bhati, said Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma.

''He insisted the devotees must buy prasad from his shop as their vehicle was parked in front of it. This led to an argument, leaving three devotees and Bhati injured,'' the SP told PTI.

A case was registered under IPC sections for obscenity, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and other offences on the complaint of Mumbai resident Rishi Bhattacharya, said Bhairavgarh police station in-charge Jagdish Goyal.

Later, the district administration and police removed 40 shops from the Kal Bhairav temple area.

Tehsildar RS Patidar said 40 shops, including 11 illegally constructed on encroached land, were razed on Sunday afternoon. The land will be used to provide better parking arrangements for the vehicles.

