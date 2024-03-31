Deer hide, horns seized, three arrested in Odisha

Three people have been arrested and hide and horns of spotted deer seized from their possession in Odisha's Kendrapara district, a forest official said.

Acting on a tip-off, forest personnel raided two houses in Debendranarayapur village on the fringes of Bhitarkanika National Park on Saturday night and made the seizures and arrests, Assistant Chief Conservator of the park, Manas Kumar Das said.

During interrogation, they admitted to having killed spotted deer and removed the horns and hide of the animals, he said.

He said the arrested persons have been booked under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

