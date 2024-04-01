Left Menu

Israel says flying object from east hits Eilat, no casualties

An aerial threat launched from east of Israel struck a building in its Red Sea port of Eilat on Monday but did not cause casualties, the Israeli military said. Eilat has come under repeated missile and drone attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen during the almost six-month-old war against Hamas in Gaza.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-04-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 10:08 IST
An aerial threat launched from east of Israel struck a building in its Red Sea port of Eilat on Monday but did not cause casualties, the Israeli military said.

Eilat has come under repeated missile and drone attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen during the almost six-month-old war against Hamas in Gaza. The military statement suggested that Tuesday's attack came from the direction of Iraq, where there are other Iranian-backed militias.

The statement did not specify what had been launched against Eilat. It said the launch set off sirens but was not intercepted by Israeli air defences.

