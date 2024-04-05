Left Menu

SC issues notice to DJB on AAP govt plea alleging non-release of funds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 14:57 IST
SC issues notice to DJB on AAP govt plea alleging non-release of funds
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on a plea by the AAP government alleging non-release of funds to the body which is responsible for supplying potable water to the national capital.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the Delhi government's Principal Secretary (Finance) to release the funds, which the DJB is liable to receive, in the meanwhile.

The bench said it wanted to know about the outstanding funds from the water utility itself.

The court has now fixed the Delhi government's petition for further hearing on April 10.

On April 1, the top court had issued a notice to the Principal Secretary (Finance) on the plea which alleged that the official was not releasing funds to the Delhi Jal Board despite budgetary approval by the legislative assembly.

''My civil servants do not listen to me,'' senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, who represents the Delhi government, had said, adding that Rs 1,927 crore was yet to be released to the DJB.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had moved the top court on March 20 over the issue in the latest run-in involving the bureaucracy and the ruling AAP dispensation in Delhi.

The CJI had assured the AAP government that it can always order the release of funds meant for the DJB even after they lapse on March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024