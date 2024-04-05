Social media, UPI transactions under scanner: HP DGP
Himachal Pradesh is on high alert and strict vigil is being maintained in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election and Assembly bypolls, the state's Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said on Friday.
Interacting with media persons at Paonta Sahib, the officer said in the current scenario, cash flow has decreased and money flow through UPI has increased many fold and police were holding talks with banks. UPI transactions are now under the scanner, he added.
Kundu said police were also keeping a close eye on social media platforms. To monitor content being shared on social media platforms, a nodal officer has been appointed in every district, the DGP said.
Kundu, who was in Sirmaur on a two-day visit, also inspected border areas of the district and inquired about the security arrangements at the interstate police nakas.
