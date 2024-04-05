Russia places eleventh suspect in Moscow attack in pre-trial detention, court says

A Moscow court has placed an eleventh suspect in last month's attack on a concert venue outside Moscow in pre-trial detention, the city's court press service said on Friday.

Muhammad Zoir Sharipzoda, a Tajik national, is accused of committing a terrorist act, the court said.

The attack killed at least 144 people and left scores injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)