Russia places eleventh suspect in Moscow attack in pre-trial detention, court says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-04-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 20:14 IST
A Moscow court has placed an eleventh suspect in last month's attack on a concert venue outside Moscow in pre-trial detention, the city's court press service said on Friday.
Muhammad Zoir Sharipzoda, a Tajik national, is accused of committing a terrorist act, the court said.
The attack killed at least 144 people and left scores injured.
