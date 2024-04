New Russian strike on Kharkiv kills one, injures seven - regional governor

A new Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, killed one civilian and injured at least seven, regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram early on Saturday.

Suspilne public television said a high-rise apartment building was damaged and a shop was ablaze. (GReporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

