Left Menu

CBI busts child trafficking ring in Delhi, 2 newborns rescued

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 13:45 IST
CBI busts child trafficking ring in Delhi, 2 newborns rescued
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has busted a child trafficking ring in the national capital and rescued two newborns, officials said on Saturday.

On receiving information about the child trafficking ring, officials of the federal probe agency conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Haryana on Friday evening.

During the raid, the two infants were found at a location in Keshavpuram. A woman who sold the infants and the man who bought them have been detained and were being questioned, officials of the probe agency said.

Other suspects of the child trafficking ring were also being interrogated, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024