Rs 12 lakh robbed from private bank in Punjab

Two armed unidentified robbers looted Rs 12 lakh cash from a a private bank in broad daylight here on Saturday, police said.

The robbers, who came on a scooter, took away the cash at a gunpoint from the bank located at Tarn Taran road here, said police.

Police said footage of nearby CCTV cameras were being checked to find any clue about the robbers.

