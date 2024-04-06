Rs 12 lakh robbed from private bank in Punjab
Two armed unidentified robbers looted Rs 12 lakh cash from a private bank in Amritsar on Saturday. The robbers arrived on a scooter and used a gun to steal the cash in broad daylight. Police are reviewing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying and apprehending the suspects.
PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 06-04-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 18:38 IST
Two armed unidentified robbers looted Rs 12 lakh cash from a a private bank in broad daylight here on Saturday, police said.
The robbers, who came on a scooter, took away the cash at a gunpoint from the bank located at Tarn Taran road here, said police.
Police said footage of nearby CCTV cameras were being checked to find any clue about the robbers.
