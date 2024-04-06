Left Menu

Rs 12 lakh robbed from private bank in Punjab

Two armed unidentified robbers looted Rs 12 lakh cash from a private bank in Amritsar on Saturday. The robbers arrived on a scooter and used a gun to steal the cash in broad daylight. Police are reviewing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying and apprehending the suspects.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 06-04-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 18:38 IST
Rs 12 lakh robbed from private bank in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Two armed unidentified robbers looted Rs 12 lakh cash from a a private bank in broad daylight here on Saturday, police said.

The robbers, who came on a scooter, took away the cash at a gunpoint from the bank located at Tarn Taran road here, said police.

Police said footage of nearby CCTV cameras were being checked to find any clue about the robbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024