Left Menu

Heroin brought from Manipur seized by Delhi Police, smuggler nabbed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 21:51 IST
Heroin brought from Manipur seized by Delhi Police, smuggler nabbed
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old man was caught with 10 kilogram of heroin brought from Manipur for smuggling in the national capital and its nearby areas, police on Saturday said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Kaushik said the consignment of heroin worth Rs 40 crore was concealed in the fuse box in the driver's cabin in a truck.

The driver identified as Sarvan Bishnoi, a native of Rajasthan, was caught from Okhla by a team of the crime branch on Friday.

Bishnoi disclosed that he has been indulging in the supply of heroin from Myanmar via Manipur to Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan for the last five years, Kaushik said.

Bishnoi used to get Rs 20,000 per kg of heroin for transporting the contraband from Manipur to other areas of the country, he said.

The recovered truck also belongs to Bishnoi, he added.

Another police officer said this route of drug trafficking from Myanmar and Manipur to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and other states has become more prominent and popular for the last six years.

It is due to the superior quality of heroin and opium and the cost-friendliness factor in comparison to narcotic drugs produced and manufactured in the traditional opium growing areas in UP, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said.

This has led to a consistent rise in the widespread illegal cultivation of opium and manufacturing of heroin in Myanmar and nearby areas for the last many years, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024