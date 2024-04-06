Heroin brought from Manipur seized by Delhi Police, smuggler nabbed

A 37-year-old man was caught with 10 kilogram of heroin brought from Manipur for smuggling in the national capital and its nearby areas, police on Saturday said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Kaushik said the consignment of heroin worth Rs 40 crore was concealed in the fuse box in the driver's cabin in a truck.

The driver identified as Sarvan Bishnoi, a native of Rajasthan, was caught from Okhla by a team of the crime branch on Friday.

Bishnoi disclosed that he has been indulging in the supply of heroin from Myanmar via Manipur to Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan for the last five years, Kaushik said.

Bishnoi used to get Rs 20,000 per kg of heroin for transporting the contraband from Manipur to other areas of the country, he said.

The recovered truck also belongs to Bishnoi, he added.

Another police officer said this route of drug trafficking from Myanmar and Manipur to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and other states has become more prominent and popular for the last six years.

It is due to the superior quality of heroin and opium and the cost-friendliness factor in comparison to narcotic drugs produced and manufactured in the traditional opium growing areas in UP, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said.

This has led to a consistent rise in the widespread illegal cultivation of opium and manufacturing of heroin in Myanmar and nearby areas for the last many years, he added.

