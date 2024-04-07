Left Menu

Over 6500 booked for drunk driving in 3 months: Delhi traffic police

Compared to the corresponding period last year, a rise of 22 per cent was witnessed with 5,384 challans issued for this offence in 2023, they said.This concerning trend underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and stringent enforcement of traffic regulations to ensure public safety on Delhis roads, the police said.According to the statistics, there has been a notable increase in the number of cases related to drink and driving during the period of January to March 2024 compared to the corresponding period in the previous years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 16:07 IST
The number of drunken driving challans issued in the first three months of 2024 saw a staggering rise of 1,550 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, according to Delhi Traffic Police.

During the year 2024, from January 1 to March 31, the Delhi Traffic Police initiated special drives against drunken driving and booked 6,591 violators compared to 399 in 2022 in the same period, the traffic police said in a statement on Sunday. Compared to the corresponding period last year, a rise of 22 per cent was witnessed with 5,384 challans issued for this offence in 2023, they said.

This concerning trend underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and stringent enforcement of traffic regulations to ensure public safety on Delhi's roads, the police said.

''According to the statistics, there has been a notable increase in the number of cases related to drink and driving during the period of January to March 2024 compared to the corresponding period in the previous years. The rise in such incidents is alarming and demands immediate attention from both law enforcement agencies and the public," a senior officer of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Driving under the influence of alcohol not only puts the driver's life at risk but also endangers the lives of pedestrians and other motorists on the roads, the officer added.

