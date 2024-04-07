Left Menu

One killed as oil tanker overturns in Una, several shops and vehicles gutted

PTI | Una | Updated: 07-04-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 19:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A person was killed while few others suffered injuries when an oil tanker overturned and caught fire here on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at Tahliwala Kaswa in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, they said.

Several vehicles, shops and a house were gutted in the fire which has now been brought under control, the officials said.

The accident took place when the brake of the diesel-filled tanker failed and it overturned in the market, catching fire and crushing several vehicles, including a scooter, which led to the death of one person.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri who is the local MLA expressed grief over the incident. Officials of the administration are on the spot to provide relief, he said.

