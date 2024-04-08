Pak court directs Imran Khan's counsel to file contempt plea over non-compliance with its orders on his meeting with his wife during Eid

The Islamabad High Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the jail authorities' failure to comply with its orders regarding the arrangement of a meeting between jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi during Eid.

Khan, 71, is lodged in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi while Bushra Bibi remains incarcerated at the PTI founder's Bani Gala residence, which was declared a sub-jail following the couple's multiple years’ sentences in the Toshakhana expensive gift case and the iddat case which declared their marriage as un-Islamic.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, inquiring why the court order was not complied with, instructed PTI counsel Usman Gul to file a contempt petition, Dawn News reported.

Justice Aurangzeb expressed displeasure at the jail administration for not permitting the beleaguered couple to meet and not transferring Khan's wife to Adiala jail.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Aurangzeb said the court had already disposed of the matter with directions.

The petitioner's counsel told the court that the couple was seeking the execution of the same order.

The failure to comply with the court order irked the judge, who then directed the petitioner's counsel to file a contempt petition. “We will take action, how can court orders be ignored?” The petitioner's lawyer urged the court to direct the jail authorities to arrange a meeting between Khan and Bushra on the occasion of Eid as the matter came under their jurisdiction.

The court further directed the Advocate General's Office to contact the concerned authorities and inform them regarding the matter. It also summoned the Islamabad advocate general.

As the court resumed hearing the matter following a short break, it asked the advocate general why the court order was not implemented.

The court also directed the state counsel to respond after contacting the chief commissioner's office, Adiala jail authorities, and other related entities.

At the last hearing, the Islamabad High Court allowed a meeting between the incarcerated former premier and wife Bushra Bibi over Eidul Fitr.

The court observed that the two should be allowed to meet over the occasion and additionally allowed a meeting per week.

The court criticised the authorities' clarification for not transferring Bushra Bibi and asserted it lacked coherence in light of the ongoing admissions.

The judge also admonished the administration for failing to satisfy the court's concerns and observed that they undermined the rule of law.

