Delhi police launch probe after car with red beacon spotted in video

The Delhi Police said they are looking into a purported video that has surfaced on social media showing a car with a red and blue beacon moving on reverse on a flyover.The video is said to be recorded in the national capital. Red beacons are allowed only for emergency vehicles and law enforcement agencies.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 19:22 IST
The Delhi Police said they are looking into a purported video that has surfaced on social media showing a car with a red and blue beacon moving on reverse on a flyover.
The video is said to be recorded in the national capital. The police said they have launched a probe into the matter and are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused driver.
''We are verifying the facts and legal action will follow,'' a senior police officer said. Red beacons are allowed only for emergency vehicles and law enforcement agencies.
