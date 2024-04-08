Left Menu

SC bats for effective SOP for trouble-free access of airports to persons with disability

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday underlined the need for an effective standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure trouble-free access of airports across the country to persons with disability.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was hearing a plea filed by a wheelchair-bound woman who had faced difficulties at Kolkata airport on January 30.

''You are justifying your action about asking a woman wheelchair-bound passenger to stand up and stand up for screening in a security area in the airport…,'' the bench told Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, who was representing the Centre. The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said there should be an effective SOP in place on this issue.

The bench has posted the matter for hearing on April 19.

While hearing the matter on February 26, the apex court had said it will ask the Centre and others, including the Airports Authority of India, to frame an SOP so people with disabilities can have trouble-free access to airports.

The counsel for the woman, a Gurugram resident, had referred to the lack of female security guards and support staff at the airport to help wheelchair-bound passengers.

Security at airports is provided mainly by two agencies -- Central Industrial Security Force and the state police.

