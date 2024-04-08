Left Menu

50-year-old man get life term for raping minor girl in Rajasthan's Kota

The girl told her parents about the ordeal after two days and then they moved to police, Sharma said.An FIR was registered against the accused.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:15 IST
50-year-old man get life term for raping minor girl in Rajasthan's Kota
A POCSO court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2023.

POCSO court 3 convicted Revadilal (50), a resident of Budadeet police station area, for raping a the girl in October last year and imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on him, Public Prosecutor Lalit Kumar Sharma said.

On October 5, Revadilal, on the pretext of buying the minor wheat from ration shop, took her to an isolated place and raped her, he said.

He threatened the minor of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. The girl told her parents about the ordeal after two days and then they moved to police, Sharma said.

An FIR was registered against the accused. He was arrested and since then he had been in judicial custody, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

