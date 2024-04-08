Left Menu

Russia says it calls emergency IAEA board meeting on Zaporizhzhia attacks

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:32 IST
Russia's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday his country had called an emergency meeting of the watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors over what it says are Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"Russia requested an extraordinary session of the Board with regard to the recent attacks and provocations of the armed forces of Ukraine against the #ZNPP," Mikhail Ulyanov said on social media platform X. The Board's rules state that any country on it, such as Russia, can call a meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

