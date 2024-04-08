Left Menu

US has not been briefed on a date for Israel's Rafah invasion, State Dept says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:11 IST
US has not been briefed on a date for Israel's Rafah invasion, State Dept says
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. has not been briefed on a date for Israel's invasion of Rafah, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday, after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a date has been set.

Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing that Washington does not want to see a full scale invasion of Rafah, Gaza's last refuge for displaced Palestinians, in any event.

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024