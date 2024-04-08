US has not been briefed on a date for Israel's Rafah invasion, State Dept says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:11 IST
The U.S. has not been briefed on a date for Israel's invasion of Rafah, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday, after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a date has been set.
Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing that Washington does not want to see a full scale invasion of Rafah, Gaza's last refuge for displaced Palestinians, in any event.
