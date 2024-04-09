Left Menu

Ceasefire needed in Gaza to halt humanitarian catastrophe: Peters

Mr Peters said Israel must do everything in its power to enable safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access into and throughout Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-04-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 12:37 IST
Ceasefire needed in Gaza to halt humanitarian catastrophe: Peters
Mr Peters underscored that Israel and the Palestinians could only live in peace and security under a two-state solution. Image Credit: Stuff
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today that an immediate ceasefire is needed in Gaza to halt the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

“Palestinian civilians continue to bear the brunt of Israel’s military actions,” Mr Peters said in his speech to a UNGA debate on the Middle East. “Gaza, which was already facing huge challenges before this conflict, is now a wasteland.”

Mr Peters said the UN Security Council, due to the repeated use of the veto by permanent members, had not acted decisively on the matter. “This has seen the Council fail in its responsibility to maintain international peace and security,” he said.

Mr Peters called on Hamas to release all remaining hostages immediately.

“New Zealand condemns Hamas for its heinous terrorist attacks on 7 October and since, including its barbaric violations of women and children,” he said.

Mr Peters said Israel must do everything in its power to enable safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access into and throughout Gaza.

“New Zealand is gravely concerned by repeated indications from Israel that it may soon launch a military offensive into Rafah,” he said. “Palestinian civilians should not be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas.”

Mr Peters underscored that Israel and the Palestinians could only live in peace and security under a two-state solution.

“There is overwhelming support in the international community for a two-state solution. Achieving this will require serious negotiations by the parties and must involve a Palestinian state.”

Gaza will continue to be a feature of Mr Peters’ ongoing visit to New York and Washington DC, which includes meetings this week with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024