Water level in Ural river near Russia's Orenburg above critical level, mayor's office says -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:36 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The water level in the Ural River near the Russian city of Orenburg has risen above the critical level of 9.3 metres and is currently at 9.31 metres, state-run RIA news agency reported on Tuesday citing Orenburg Mayor Sergei Salmin's office.
Earlier Salmin had described the flood situation in Orenburg as "very serious" and said local authorities could begin emergency evacuation at any time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Salmin
- Chris Reese
- Sergei Salmin
- Orenburg
- RIA news agency
- Maxim Rodionov
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mayor of Russia's Orenburg orders evacuations amid 'critical' flooding
Parts of Russia's Orenburg could be flooded, RIA reports
Putin addresses worsening flood crisis in Orenburg region
Russia declares federal emergency in the flood-hit Orenburg region as evacuation efforts continue
Water level near Russia's Orenburg has risen sharply, mayor says