Water level in Ural river near Russia's Orenburg above critical level, mayor's office says -RIA

The water level in the Ural River near the Russian city of Orenburg has risen above the critical level of 9.3 metres and is currently at 9.31 metres, state-run RIA news agency reported on Tuesday citing Orenburg Mayor Sergei Salmin's office.

Earlier Salmin had described the flood situation in Orenburg as "very serious" and said local authorities could begin emergency evacuation at any time.

