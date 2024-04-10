China expresses concern at EU's 'discriminatory' measures against its firms
China expressed concern on Wednesday at the European Union's "discriminatory" measures against its industries and companies, after the EU said it would investigate subsidies received by Chinese suppliers of wind turbines destined for Europe.
"There has been rising protectionism in the EU," Mao Ning, a spokesperson of its foreign ministry, told a press briefing, urging the bloc to abide by World Trade Organization rules and market principles.
