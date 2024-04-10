Left Menu

Fire in 16-story Hong Kong residential building kills at least 5 people and injures dozens

Fire in 16-story Hong Kong residential building kills at least 5 people and injures dozens

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-04-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 14:18 IST
Fire in 16-story Hong Kong residential building kills at least 5 people and injures dozens

A fire in a large, mostly residential building in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning killed at least five people and left another 36 injured.

Some 250 residents were rescued from the New Lucky House in Hong Kong's Jordan neighbourhood and the fire was extinguished.

The fire services department said that the fire began on the first and second floors of the 16-story building, where a gym and licensed guest rooms were located. More investigation was needed into the cause of the fire, officials said.

The five who died were apparently trying to escape the building.

The New Lucky House has 200 units and was built in 1964.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee expressed his condolences to victims' families and said that the relevant departments were instructed to provide assistance to all those affected by the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024