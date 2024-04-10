Left Menu

BJP protest causes traffic chaos in central Delhi, demands CM Kejriwal's resignation

The central parts of Delhi witnessed massive traffic snarls on Wednesday as roads towards DDU Marg were blocked due to the BJPs protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in the excise policy case.The BJP held the protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:29 IST
BJP protest causes traffic chaos in central Delhi, demands CM Kejriwal's resignation
  • Country:
  • India

The central parts of Delhi witnessed massive traffic snarls on Wednesday as roads towards DDU Marg were blocked due to the BJP's protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in the excise policy case.

The BJP held the protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. In the commotion, the party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva was injured and was taken to RML Hospital.

Commuters faced a harrowing time in the ITO areas as traffic moved at a snail's pace.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of a BJP protest.

In a post on X, it said, ''In view of the proposed protest at DDU Marg, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU Marg may remain closed for traffic movement from 11 am to 2 pm.'' The traffic police have urged the commuters to take alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Since the arrest, the BJP has stepped up pressure on the Delhi chief minister for his resignation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024