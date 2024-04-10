BJP protest causes traffic chaos in central Delhi, demands CM Kejriwal's resignation

The central parts of Delhi witnessed massive traffic snarls on Wednesday as roads towards DDU Marg were blocked due to the BJP's protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in the excise policy case.

The BJP held the protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. In the commotion, the party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva was injured and was taken to RML Hospital.

Commuters faced a harrowing time in the ITO areas as traffic moved at a snail's pace.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of a BJP protest.

In a post on X, it said, ''In view of the proposed protest at DDU Marg, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU Marg may remain closed for traffic movement from 11 am to 2 pm.'' The traffic police have urged the commuters to take alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Since the arrest, the BJP has stepped up pressure on the Delhi chief minister for his resignation.

