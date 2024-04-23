Russia says it has a response ready if West seizes its assets - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2024
Russia has a prepared response if the West seizes its frozen assets in favour of Ukraine, Valentina Matvienko, the speaker of the Russian upper house of parliament, said on Tuesday.
Russian senators are ready to consider the corresponding bill without any hesitation, Matvienko told Russian state-news agency RIA.
