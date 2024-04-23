Left Menu

Russia says it has a response ready if West seizes its assets - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 11:02 IST
Russia has a prepared response if the West seizes its frozen assets in favour of Ukraine, Valentina Matvienko, the speaker of the Russian upper house of parliament, said on Tuesday.

Russian senators are ready to consider the corresponding bill without any hesitation, Matvienko told Russian state-news agency RIA.

