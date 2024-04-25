HIGHLIGHTS: French President Macron's speech on the EU

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a widely anticipated speech on Europe on Thursday. Here are some of the highlights from his spech.

BREXIT

Macron called Brexit one of the "unprecedented crises" Europe has faced in recent years, "an explosion whose negative effects, from what I can tell, have meant that today nobody dares to propose exits, neither from the Europe, nor from the euro." (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)