Lukashenko says several dozen Russian nuclear weapons have been deployed in Belarus

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that "several dozen" Russian tactical nuclear weapons had been deployed in Belarus, Russia's TASS news agency said, under an agreement announced last year by Lukashenko and President Vladimir Putin.

Russian ally Belarus said last June it had started taking delivery of the weapons, the first time that Russia has deployed nuclear missiles in a foreign country since the Soviet era.

