IAF embarks on transformative digital journey with DigiLocker integration

Indian Air Force (IAF) embarked on a transformative digital journey by integrating with the DigiLocker platform, a flagship initiative under the Digital India programme, here on April 26, 2024. In a ceremonial event held at Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhawan, the IAF and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) signed the momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to leverage DigiLocker’s secure and accessible document repository services.

This pioneering integration will revolutionize the way critical service documents of IAF personnel, both serving and retired, are issued, accessed, and verified digitally. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, the IAF reaffirms its commitment to data security, operational efficiency, and seamless access to information.

Key Highlights:

Authorized IAF departments and divisions will now be able to seamlessly upload digital records, certificates, and vital documents to the national DigiLocker repository, ensuring secure storage and easy accessibility.

IAF officers will have direct access to their crucial documents, such as the Certificate of Service (COS) and Service Book Officers (SBO), through their personal DigiLocker wallets, enabling convenient retrieval and verification.

The integration with DigiLocker will streamline various processes within the IAF, including the Agniveer Vayu recruitment, where candidate’s academic document verification will be conducted digitally, enhancing transparency and credibility.

The MoU was signed between Air Vice Marshal Phillip Thomas, ACAS (PO) l, Indian Air Force, and Shri Akash Tripathi, President & CEO, NeGD, MeitY, marking a collaborative effort towards digital empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, lauded this initiative as “a watershed moment in India’s digital transformation journey, catalyzing governance through technological empowerment of citizens and the armed forces alike”.

With over 269 million registered users and a staggering 6.73 billion issued documents, DigiLocker is rapidly emerging as a national standard for digital document exchange platform.

The IAF’s integration with DigiLocker signifies a significant stride towards comprehensive digital transformation, aligning with the nation’s technological prowess and the armed forces’ modernization efforts.

(With Inputs from PIB)