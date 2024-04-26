Israeli military says it struck militant in Lebanon's Beqaa area

Israel's military said on Friday that its air force struck in Lebanon's West Beqaa District and killed a militant who advanced attacks against Israel.

"A short while ago, IAF aircraft struck and eliminated Mosab Khalaf in the area of Meidoun in Lebanon, a senior terrorist in the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization who advanced a large number of terror attacks against Israel," the statement said.

