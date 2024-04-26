Israeli military says it struck militant in Lebanon's Beqaa area
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-04-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 22:54 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's military said on Friday that its air force struck in Lebanon's West Beqaa District and killed a militant who advanced attacks against Israel.
"A short while ago, IAF aircraft struck and eliminated Mosab Khalaf in the area of Meidoun in Lebanon, a senior terrorist in the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization who advanced a large number of terror attacks against Israel," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Beqaa District
- Meidoun
- Lebanon
- Israel
- Mosab Khalaf
Advertisement