Springbok Women secure RWC2025 spot with victory at Rugby Africa Women's Cup

The Springbok Women's rugby team clinched their place in the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2025 and earned entry into WXV 2 following a decisive 46-17 victory over Madagascar on Sunday. The match, held at Stade Makis in Antananarivo, also saw the South Africans defend their title as African champions, maintaining an impressive undefeated streak in their sixth consecutive test match at the venue.

Head Coach Louis Koen praised his team for their structured performance and resilience throughout the tournament. “I am very proud of their effort today, but also in the first two matches of the tournament,” Koen remarked. He highlighted the challenges of playing three matches within a ten-day span, commending the players for their excellent execution, particularly in the first half which set the stage for their victory.

Despite some defensive lapses that led to conceding tries, Koen acknowledged the spirited performance of the Madagascan team, who were buoyed by strong home support. “Madagascar never stopped trying and pushing hard with the huge crowd behind them," he noted, adding that there were valuable lessons to be learned from the enthusiastic local fans in supporting women's rugby.

Koen also reflected on the adaptability of his team in the face of the unconventional playing style of their opponents, expressing confidence in the bright future ahead for the Springbok Women. He attributed part of the team’s success to the less experienced players who stepped up significantly in the absence of several regulars.

Captain Nolusindiso Booi echoed Koen's sentiments, emphasizing the broader impact of their win on promoting women's rugby. "We play to inspire the next girl or woman to pick up a rugby ball and I think this win and qualifying for the Rugby World Cup will mean so much to those who want to see the game grow,” she said. Booi also gave credit to the coaching staff for their thorough preparation, which was instrumental in securing the win.

The Springbok Women are scheduled to return to South Africa on Monday, where the players will rejoin their respective teams in the Women’s Premier Division. As they look forward to their participation on the global stage next year, the focus shifts to building on their current success and preparing for the challenges that lie ahead in the Rugby World Cup 2025.