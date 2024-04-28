Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Abbas says only US can halt Israel's attack on Rafah, expected in days

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday only the United States could stop Israel attacking the border city of Rafah in Gaza, adding that the assault, which he expects within days, could force much of the Palestinian population to flee the enclave. "We call on the United States of America to ask Israel to not carry on the Rafah attack. America is the only country able to prevent Israel from committing this crime," Abbas told a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

As tourists move in, Italians are squeezed out on holiday island of Capri

Famed for its blue seas, breathtaking views and cove-studded coastline, the Mediterranean island of Capri has been a tourist haven since the early years of the Roman empire. Unlike in the imperial heyday, when emperors made it their exclusive playground, Capri now attracts visitors from around the world, clogging its narrow alleys, packing the piazzas and blocking the beaches during the hot summer months.

Pope Francis visits Venice, says his work isn't easy

Pope Francis made his first trip out of Rome for seven months on Sunday with a packed visit to Venice that took in an art exhibition, a prison and a Mass, with the 87-year pontiff acknowledging that life could be hard. Hobbled by recent bouts of ill-heath, the pope read out three speeches and a homily during his five-hour stay, moving around the lagoon city by wheelchair, golf buggy and motorlaunch.

Bangladesh reopens schools amid scorching heatwave

Schools in Bangladesh reopened on Sunday despite a heatwave continuing to sweep the South Asian nation, with temperatures expected to climb above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in the days ahead, according to the weather department. Schools that had closed last week reopened on what is the first day of the week in Bangladesh, despite the latest 72-hour heat alert being extended until April 30.

Wiping out polio 'not guaranteed', support needed, Bill Gates says

Success in the fight to wipe out polio is not guaranteed, according to tech billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates, whose foundation has poured billions into the effort. Gates warned against complacency in tackling the deadly viral disease as he welcomed a $500 million pledge from Saudi Arabia on Sunday to fight polio over the next five years, bringing it in line with the U.S. as one of the biggest national donors.

France pushes efforts in Lebanon to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel

France's foreign minister said that he would discuss proposals with Lebanese officials on Sunday aimed at easing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel and preventing a war breaking out. France has historical ties with Lebanon and earlier this year Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne proposed Hezbollah pulls back 10 km (6 miles) from the Israeli border while Israel would halt strikes in southern Lebanon.

Russia threatens West with severe response if its assets are touched

Russian officials threatened the West on Sunday with a "severe" response in the event that frozen Russian assets are confiscated, promising "endless" legal challenges and tit-for-tat measures. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia would never cede territories seized from Ukraine in exchange for the return of frozen assets.

Ukrainian 'Grandpa' leads over-60s unit fighting Russian forces for free

Oleksandr Taran's mobile artillery unit isn't officially part of Ukraine's military, but that hasn't stopped his men from destroying Russian targets on their own dime. "We ... get by thanks to the pension fund," the 68-year-old commander - whose call sign is "Grandpa" - said with a chuckle.

Thai foreign minister resigns, local media report

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara has abruptly resigned after losing the role of deputy prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle, local media reported on Sunday. Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the media reports. A government spokesperson told Reuters he would check on the matter.

China confronts Japanese politicians in disputed E. China Sea area

China's coast guard confronted Japanese lawmakers in waters claimed by both countries in the East China Sea, China's embassy in Tokyo and Japanese media said on Sunday, the latest in a series of maritime disputes involving China and its neighbours. Chinese vessels took unspecified law enforcement measures, the embassy said in a statement, adding that it had lodged solemn representations for what it called "infringement and provocation" by Japan near tiny, uninhabited islands that Beijing calls the Diaoyu and Tokyo calls the Senkaku.

