3 Injured in Delhi Crash Involving Jaguar, Speeding Driver Apprehended

The incident took place early morning when a speeding Jaguar hit the cab, two other vehicles and then a divider before coming to a halt near the Dhaula Kaun area of southwest Delhi, the police said.We have arrested the driver of Jaguar vehicle, who has been identified as Saurabh Pahwa 23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 19:17 IST
The driver of a luxury car, which collided with a cab and two other vehicles injuring three people here, has been arrested, police said on Sunday. The incident took place early morning when a speeding Jaguar hit the cab, two other vehicles and then a divider before coming to a halt near the Dhaula Kaun area of southwest Delhi, the police said.

''We have arrested the driver of Jaguar vehicle, who has been identified as Saurabh Pahwa (23). He is a third-year BBA student at a college in Rohini. His father is a property dealer,'' DCP Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said, adding that further investigations into the matter are underway.

''A PCR call was received at 4.55 am regarding the accident of three vehicles and three injured individuals. A team, which was sent to the spot, found that the injured had been shifted to some unknown hospitals,'' DCP Meena had said earlier in the day.

Later, at 8.32 am, the police received information from AIIMS Hospital regarding the cab driver, identified as Harjeet Singh, and two other people, who were travelling in the same cab, he had said. Another senior police officer said that according to an eyewitness, one of the cars was driving on the wrong side.

''An eyewitness told us that they heard a loud sound while they were asleep. They saw that two cars collided and then one of them collided with two other vehicles and a divider before coming to a halt,'' the police officer said, adding that they are verifying the eyewitness's claim.

According to police sources, a man and a woman were travelling in the Jaguar car and they suffered minor injuries in the accident but fled the scene immediately after the incident.

The police are trying to find out if more people were injured in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

