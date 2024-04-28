Police seize residential property used to shelter terrorists in J-K's Pulwama
Police seized a property in Pulwama, J&K, used by terrorists for shelter. The house, owned by Mohammad Lateef Kar, was valued at lakhs and seized under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The seizure prevents any unauthorized transfers or alterations to the property.
- Country:
- India
Police on Sunday seized a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that was allegedly used to shelter terrorists, a police spokesperson said.
''In a significant move to counter terrorism, police in Pulwama have seized a property worth lakhs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,'' he said.
The single-storey house in the Monghama area was allegedly used by terrorists for shelter and other logistics support, provided by the property owner Mohammad Lateef Kar.
''The property is now under official seizure, prohibiting any transfer, lease, disposal or alteration without prior permission from the designated authority,'' the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two men open fire outside property dealer's office in Delhi's Dwarka
BRIEF-Chinese Commercial Banks Grant 520 Bln Yuan Of Loans To Property Projects Under White List- Securities Times
UK home, business property insurance payouts hit $6 bln in 2023
Israel orders eviction of Palestinian family from east Jerusalem property, reigniting a legal battle
ECI on track for the highest ever seizures of inducements recorded in history of Lok Sabha elections