Police seize residential property used to shelter terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Police seized a property in Pulwama, J&K, used by terrorists for shelter. The house, owned by Mohammad Lateef Kar, was valued at lakhs and seized under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The seizure prevents any unauthorized transfers or alterations to the property.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-04-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Sunday seized a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that was allegedly used to shelter terrorists, a police spokesperson said.

''In a significant move to counter terrorism, police in Pulwama have seized a property worth lakhs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,'' he said.

The single-storey house in the Monghama area was allegedly used by terrorists for shelter and other logistics support, provided by the property owner Mohammad Lateef Kar.

''The property is now under official seizure, prohibiting any transfer, lease, disposal or alteration without prior permission from the designated authority,'' the spokesperson said.

