Israel's Gantz backs defence chief dissent at Netanyahu's Gaza strategy

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz voiced support on Wednesday for public dissent aired by the country's defence chief at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to post-war Gaza planning.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant "spoke the truth", Gantz said in a video statement. "The responsibility of leadership is to do right thing for the country, at any price." (Writing by Dan Williams)

