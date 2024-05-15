Left Menu

Israel's Gantz backs defence chief dissent at Netanyahu's Gaza strategy

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:33 IST
Israel's Gantz backs defence chief dissent at Netanyahu's Gaza strategy
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz voiced support on Wednesday for public dissent aired by the country's defence chief at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to post-war Gaza planning.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant "spoke the truth", Gantz said in a video statement. "The responsibility of leadership is to do right thing for the country, at any price." (Writing by Dan Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024