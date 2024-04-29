Left Menu

ECI Seizes Over Rs 1,300 Crore Unaccounted Cash in Tamil Nadu for Assembly Elections

In Tamil Nadu, Election Commission and Income Tax officials seized Rs 1,309 crore since the Model Code came into effect in March. This includes cash, precious metals, liquor, narcotics, and freebies.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 22:04 IST
ECI Seizes Over Rs 1,300 Crore Unaccounted Cash in Tamil Nadu for Assembly Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India and the Income Tax department officials made seizures worth Rs 1,309.52 crore in Tamil Nadu since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16 for the April 19 general elections, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Monday.

Of the total sum, cash amounting to Rs 179.91 crore and precious metals valued at Rs 1,083.78 crore were confiscated.

In addition, liquor worth Rs 8.65 crore, narcotics of market value Rs 1.36 crore and freebies (voter inducements) worth Rs 35.8 crore were also seized, Sahoo said in a release here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024