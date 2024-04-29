ECI Seizes Over Rs 1,300 Crore Unaccounted Cash in Tamil Nadu for Assembly Elections
In Tamil Nadu, Election Commission and Income Tax officials seized Rs 1,309 crore since the Model Code came into effect in March. This includes cash, precious metals, liquor, narcotics, and freebies.
The Election Commission of India and the Income Tax department officials made seizures worth Rs 1,309.52 crore in Tamil Nadu since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16 for the April 19 general elections, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Monday.
Of the total sum, cash amounting to Rs 179.91 crore and precious metals valued at Rs 1,083.78 crore were confiscated.
In addition, liquor worth Rs 8.65 crore, narcotics of market value Rs 1.36 crore and freebies (voter inducements) worth Rs 35.8 crore were also seized, Sahoo said in a release here.
