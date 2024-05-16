Kremlin says Switzerland conference on Ukraine is futile

The Kremlin said that a planned summit that Switzerland hopes will pave the way for a peace process in Ukraine will be futile without the participation of Russia "Without Russia, discussing security issues that concern us is absolutely futile," Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russia's TASS state news agency.

"Most likely, it will be just empty scholasticism with no prospect of getting at least some tangible result," Peskov said. Switzerland said on Wednesday that dozens of countries have signed up for its Ukraine peace summit in June.

