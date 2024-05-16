Four Minors Escape from Juvenile Home in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan
Four juvenile inmates escaped from a Rajasthan home on Wednesday night after overpowering a security guard. The guard had opened the gate to provide them with drinking water. Police are actively searching for the escaped inmates.
Four inmates of a juvenile home escaped after pushing a security guard in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, officials said on Thursday.
Superintendent of the juvenile home Manoj Kumar said the incident occurred on Wednesday night when the guard opened the gate as the inmates sought drinking water. A camper of the water was kept near the gate.
Shortly after the guard opened the gate, they pushed him and managed to escape, he said.
Police were informed about the matter and they are searching for the inmates, he added.
