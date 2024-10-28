Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Former Chhattisgarh DGP's Son Allegedly Dies by Suicide

Tushar Shukla, son of former Chhattisgarh DGP Shrimohan Shukla, allegedly died by suicide, according to police reports. Mental stress is suspected as the primary reason. The incident is under investigation as authorities await further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a tragic incident, Tushar Shukla, the son of the former Director General of Police for Chhattisgarh, Shrimohan Shukla, allegedly died by suicide, law enforcement officials confirmed. Police sources reported receiving the news on Saturday from Hazira Hospital, identifying the deceased and linking him to the prominent police official.

The investigation is ongoing, with the absence of a post-mortem report currently a hurdle in confirming the circumstances surrounding Shukla's death. Officials have handed over the body to the family while they await further forensic details, focusing on mental stress as a likely cause, stated police spokesperson ACP Chandra Shekhar Pandey.

Authorities noted the lack of a suicide note as they delve deeper into the possible causes behind this heartbreaking occurrence. Investigations are progressing, and additional updates are expected as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

