Russia detains four Falun Gong followers, RIA says
Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:11 IST
Russian authorities have detained four followers of the Falun Gong movement in Moscow, a group that is outlawed in China, the state news agency RIA reported on Friday.
According to the report, a criminal case has been launched against the group in Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Falun Gong
- Russia
- Moscow
- China
- Ria
- Friday
- Criminal Case
- Detained
- Followers
- Russian Authorities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Five Lok Sabha seats to be contested in the first phase on Friday
Lone Puducherry segment all set for polling on Friday
''Rajasthan's 12 Lok Sabha seats set for polls in first phase on Friday''
Alec Baldwin's criminal case hinges on a Wild West revolver
Voting for Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha seat to be held on Friday amid tight security