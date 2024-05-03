Fugitive Criminal Apprehended After Leg Wound in Rohini, North Delhi

A 35-year-old desperate criminal wanted in a murder case in Ghaziabad was nabbed after a gunfire encounter in Rohini early Friday, police said.

Mohd Faizan alias Nanhe, who is also known as Kalu and Goga, received a gunshot wound in his leg in the encounter that took place near Japanese Park in Rohini at about 3 am, they said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik, a secret tip-off was received that Faizan was coming to meet an associate of his near Japanese Park.

''A team led by Inspectors Man Singh and Sanjeev laid a trap. But on seeing the police team, Faizan opened fire at them. In retaliation, the team members also opened fire and one bullet hit his right leg,'' Kaushik said.

Police confiscated his gun, a sophisticated semi-automatic pistol, and three live cartridges found in his possession. The motorcycle he rode on was also seized, he said.

Faizan was rushed to nearby Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where police formally arrested him.

Kaushik said Faizan is a desperate criminal and is connected with the Gogi and Kala Gang.

He was previously involved in seven cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and Arms Act in Delhi, UP, and Haryana, the officer said.

He is wanted in a murder case in Loni of UP's Ghaziabad, UP and had been evading his arrest, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)