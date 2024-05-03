Kremlin, asked about Russian troops at Niger U.S. air base, says Russia is growing its Africa ties
The Kremlin, asked on Friday about Russian forces deploying to an air base in Niger which hosts U.S. troops, said Russia was developing its ties with various African countries, including in the military sphere. And we will continue to develop our relations with African states."
The Kremlin, asked on Friday about Russian forces deploying to an air base in Niger which hosts U.S. troops, said Russia was developing its ties with various African countries, including in the military sphere. A senior U.S. defence official told Reuters on Thursday that Russian military personnel had entered the air base following a decision by Niger's junta to expel U.S. forces.
"We are developing ties with various African countries in all areas, including in the military one," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing when asked about the report. "They are interested in it, we are also interested in it. And we will continue to develop our relations with African states."
