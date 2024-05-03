Man from Punjab arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan's ISI

Left Menu

A man from Punjabs Hoshiarpur district was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistans Inter-Services Intelligence and helping the agency in organising anti-India activities, police said on Friday.The man is accused of aiding anti-India activities by providing sensitive information about Indian Army deployments, and transmitting documents and photos from his mobile phone, they said.Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Harpreet Singh near a railroad crossing on Phagwara road in Hoshiarpur on Thursday night.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 03-05-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 16:01 IST
A man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur district was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence and helping the agency in organising anti-India activities, police said on Friday.

The man is accused of aiding anti-India activities by providing sensitive information about Indian Army deployments, and transmitting documents and photos from his mobile phone, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Harpreet Singh near a railroad crossing on Phagwara road in Hoshiarpur on Thursday night. The man, who hails from Tarn Taran district, was currently residing in Vijay Nagar area here.

According to police, Singh, who has been living in the city for the past four years, had allegedly travelled to Pakistan twice on a visitor visa where he met ISI officials. He was allegedly in contact with these ISI officials via WhatsApp, they said.

Singh allegedly procured Indian SIM cards using false documents and helped ISI officials in using WhatsApp and other internet applications through these SIM cards to organise anti-India activities, police said.

Police said they recovered a bag containing an Aadhaar card, a passport, some Indian currency, and a mobile phone from him.

Singhs's interrogation is ongoing and further disclosures will be made by the police later on, a police official said.

Police said the man has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Official Secrets Act, 1923 in an FIR registered at Model Town Police Station here on Thursday night.

