Left Menu

Pakistan Establishes Dedicated Body to Combat Escalating Cybercrimes

Pakistan has established the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to combat the increase in cybercrime. NCCIA will assume the responsibilities of the FIA's Cybercrime Wing and be led by a director-general with extensive experience in cyber-related fields. The agency will have the powers of an inspector general of police and collaborate internationally. This move aims to enhance the country's ability to tackle online crimes effectively.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-05-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 00:08 IST
Pakistan Establishes Dedicated Body to Combat Escalating Cybercrimes
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan government has set up a new body to exclusively tackle the rising number of cybercrimes in the country, officials said.

The National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) was formed under Section 51 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA) and would take over the functions of the now-defunct Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to the officials, all existing personnel, assets, liabilities, rights, obligations, privileges, inquiries and investigations related to the FIA's Cybercrime Wing would now stand transferred to the NCCIA.

But the existing personnel of the Cybercrime Wing would continue to perform their duties for another year until the appointment of staff in the NCCIA.

The NCCIA will be headed by a director-general, chosen by the federal government to serve a two-year term.

It pointed out that the candidate would have to have "not less than 15 years of experience" in the fields of computer science, digital forensics, cyber technology, law, public administration, information technology, telecommunication or related fields to enable him to deal with offences under the PECA Act.

The notification said the NCCIA chief would exercise the powers of an inspector general of police while the agency's affairs related to the federal government's business would be allocated to the Interior Division.

It added that the NCCIA would also be the designated agency in respect of international cooperation.

Earlier, the caretaker government had approved the NCCIA in December to take over cybercrime investigations from the FIA.

According to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the new body was needed to eradicate online crimes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024