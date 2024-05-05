Left Menu

Kerala police arrest five suspects in Tanur gold robbery

On May 2, a gang assaulted an ornament supplier and took off with gold worth around Rs two crore, a senior police official said.The gang had met the supplier claiming that they were going to open a new shop and asked him to show them some designs.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 05-05-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 21:43 IST
Kerala police arrest five suspects in Tanur gold robbery
Kerala police on Sunday arrested five persons in connection with a gold robbery that took place at Tanur near here on May 2.

On May 2, a gang assaulted an ornament supplier and took off with gold worth around Rs two crore, a senior police official said.

The gang had met the supplier claiming that they were going to open a new shop and asked him to show them some designs. ''The supplier met them at Tanur with gold weighing 2 kg and 600 grams. They then attacked him and left with the gold,'' the official said.

The complaint in this regard was filed on May 3, police said, adding that the accused were nabbed from Palakkad today.

''All are Keralites and there are a few history-sheeters among them,'' police said, adding that their names will be revealed later.

The police have also partially recovered the stolen gold. Further investigation is on.

