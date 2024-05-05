India Emerges as Diplomatic Powerhouse, Attracting Global Partnerships: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday said amidst conflict and uncertainty in some nations, many countries are seeking friendship with India. Speaking at a gathering focused on 'Viswa Bandhu Bharat' during the second day of his Odisha visit, Jaishankar highlighted India's potential for partnerships across the globe.

He outlined India's ability to engage with a diverse array of nations, including the US, Europe, Russia, African nations, Israel, Gulf countries, and Arab nations. Jaishankar stressed that despite conflicts elsewhere, India could collaborate with all countries on various fronts to advance its national interests, emphasising the principle of ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas''.

''We can partner with the US and Europe as well as Russia and African nations. Similarly, India can have friendship with Israel on one side and Gulf and Arab nations on another,'' Jaishankar said, adding that there may be conflict among some countries, but India can partner with all nations on different subjects and various issues to take our national interests further. Jaishankar underscored India's commitment to global cooperation, aiming to foster development while building trust and mutual belief. He described a nation capable of establishing partnerships with various countries for its national interests as a ''Vishwa Bandhu'' (World Friend).

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in fostering international partnerships during his tenure, Jaishankar projected a vision of a developed India over the next 25 years, buttressed by robust global relationships.

Discussing government initiatives to enhance global connectivity, Jaishankar mentioned three pipeline projects aimed at linking India with Europe via the UAE, establishing the International North-South Corridor via Iran and Russia, and connecting Vietnam and the Indo-Pacific through the Odisha coastline and the Northeast region.

''Countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Singapore, Vietnam, and others want to partner with India. This will help increase investment, employment and connectivity,'' he said. In an interactive session in Sambalpur, Jaishnkar said, ''The ensuing election is not just between leaders and voters, but a mission for the nation. This election will decide the country's course of action for the next 25 years to become a 'Vikasit Bharat'''.

