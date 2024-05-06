Left Menu

Naxalite Surrenders, Ends Violent Past

A Naxalite, Muchaki Joga, surrendered in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, after being disillusioned with the Maoist ideology. He was a member of platoon 21 with a Rs 2 lakh reward on his head. Joga's surrender was influenced by the district police's rehabilitation initiative, "Puna Narkom." He will receive support under the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:12 IST
  • India

A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, an official said.

Muchaki Joga (30) turned himself in before personnel of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), citing disappointment with the ''hollow'' and ''inhuman'' Maoist ideology, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

He was impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect, which means new dawn, new beginning), he added.

Joga carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head and was a member of platoon number 21 under the Mad division of the outlawed Naxalite organisation, the official said.

He will be provided facilities as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

